Winter ventures for farmworkers and volunteers

Winter can be challenging for people with limited community connections, so each Sunday, Warwick Area Farmworker Organization offers programs for farmworkers and their families. Volunteers from the Warwick community have supported the winter programs for over 10 years, and some volunteers have gotten to know farmworker families.

COVID has provided a lesson about the importance of connection. The services offered are intended to provide support to farmworker families in the winter and to sustain a sense of community among them and volunteers. Volunteers come in all ages and do not need to speak Spanish.

WAFO Winter Programs include: English as a Second Language, Sewing Club, Food Pantry and the Hot Meals program.

ESL classes are presented by Nick Constantino (certified ESL teacher) and Katie Oresto (Warwick police officer) both active in the WAFO programs. These classes help farmworkers learn English during the winter months and will end in March when farmworkers return to work.

The sewing club has been a place for both women and men to make items for their homes. Each week they meet with the teacher and complete a project or begin a new one.

The food pantry is open on Sundays, and up to 40 hot meals are delivered to remote camps and homes. The Harvest Inn and Country Dream have helped to provide the hot meals through WAFO.

Volunteers are needed for these programs. Anyone interested in volunteering may contact: kbrieger@sunriver.org for more information.