Winding Through Warwick raises nearly $54K for St. Anthony

The holiday season in Warwick more than 400 guests joined the Winding Through Warwick holiday house tour on Saturday, December 7. Attendees were treated to festive holiday decorations at seven Warwick homes. This year’s event raised nearly $54,000 through ticket sales, sponsorships, and a raffle. Proceeds from the event directly benefit St. Anthony Community Hospital.

“This annual event truly highlights the generosity and community spirit of Warwick,” said Barbara Sullivan, who served as chairperson of the event. “We are incredibly grateful to the homeowners, sponsors, volunteers, and everyone who contributed to making this day a success. The funds raised will make a lasting impact on the care and services provided at St. Anthony Community Hospital.”

The tricky tray raffle featured 46 baskets donated by foundation board members, St. Anthony Community Hospital staff, and local businesses such as Fox & Bear Lodge, The Candy Apple Shop, Frazzleberries, and Hip & Chic. For the first time this year, the tricky tray opened the night before the tour, welcoming community members to preview and participate in the raffle at the Warwick Senior Center.

The event was made possible by the efforts of more than 50 volunteers and the Winding Through Warwick committee: Barbara Sullivan (event chairperson), Caroline Hamling, Terry Quint, Katie Bisaro, Robin Sobiech, and Bonnie Woglom.

The St. Anthony Community Hospital Foundation expressed thanks the event’s sponsors for their support: St. Anthony Community Hospital medical staff, Access PT, the Caroline and David Hamling family, DeGraw & DeHaan Architects, Dr. John and Mary Juliano, Katie Bisaro and family, United Hospice, Walden Savings Bank, A. Gurda Produce, Acrisure, LLC, Leo Kaytes Ford, Inc., M&M Produce Farms & Sales LLC, Dr. Mary P. Leahy and Dr. James Vela, McManus & McManus LLP, Landworx Landscaping, and Terry Quint and family.