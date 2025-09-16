Wildcat legacy walkway fundraiser

The Warwick Valley High School PTSA has partnered with the Purple Champions Club to create a Wildcat Walkway - a beautification project that will allow athletes, teams, graduates, families, teachers, and local businesses to purchase a brick and engrave it to form a legacy pathway. The pathway will be located by the Warwick Valley High School Athletic field.

Two brick sizes - 4 inch by 8 inch for $100 and 8 inch by 8 inch for $175 - and 4 inch by 4 inch replica tile for $25 are available for purchase at https://shorturl.at/Drw9j. Bricks can also be purchased by mail by sending a check (made payable to Warwick High School PTSA) to 89 Sanfordville Road, Warwick NY 10990). They will also be available to purchase at The Homecoming Football Game on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Proceeds from the sale will be used for scholarships, assemblies, educational supplies and materials, class year accounts, teacher and staff Appreciation, social events such as dances, Senior Sunrise, and the Senior Picnic as well as to help fundraise for the newly established Hall of Champions.

For more information, email meredithrother@gmail.com or visit the PTSA at the Homecoming football game.