We the People Warwick’s first in-person Dialogue Series begins Oct. 3

We the People Warwick will hold its October Dialogue Series in person at the Warwick Valley Community Center, beginning Oct. 3.

Positive participant feedback from the first three Dialogue Series encouraged We the People Warwick (WTPW) organizers, said WTPW founder Beverly Braxton.

“We are thrilled to finally be offering our Dialogue Series live and in person,” said Braxton. “Zoom worked out very well and we all adapted, but the energy of being in the same room raises the potential for true connection.”

The Dialogue Series consists of small groups of eight to ten people assisted by two trained facilitators that meet once a week for four weeks. Each week, the facilitators will use different topics to introduce a variety of exercises intended to teach participants strategies for improving communication and finding common ground.

Participants in previous sessions said they learned the importance of dialogue, “opening up,” listening to learn, interacting and understanding, how much people have in common despite differences and that even small actions are meaningful.

WTPW invites all Township of Warwick residents, from adolescents to adults, to sign up to participate on Mondays from 7-9 p.m., October 3, 10, 17 and 24 at Warwick Valley Community Center. Executive Director, Karen Thomas, welcomed the series to the Center.

“As a community-based organization focused on helping make our community a better one, our mission aligns with WTPW’s mission to bring diverse groups of people together,” Thomas said.

Braxton reiterated the sentiments on WTPW’s promotional posters as the motivation for the Dialogue Series: “If we commit to engaging in respectful and purposeful dialogue, we will co-create a better community for all.”

Those interested in participating in the October Dialogue Series are asked to visit wethepeoplewarwick.org/dialogue-series for more information and to click the “Join Us” button to provide necessary sign up information. Alternatively, wethepeoplewarwick@gmail.com can be emailed. The website also contains information about other current and upcoming WTPW initiatives including: “Share Your Pandemic Story,” a Youth Engagement Questionnaire, a Teen Art, Poetry & Essay Exhibition, the next Warwick Story Share on October 14 and a “You Are Not Alone” mental health forum on November 10.