Warwick. Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center breaks ground for expanded facilities

Members of the community, including local business owners, local officials and Winslow’s clients and volunteers, attended a ground-breaking ceremony held at April 24 at the Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center campus on State Route 17A in Warwick.

In their remarks, both Winslow Executive Director Susan Ferro and Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton acknowledged Virginia G. Mazza, who co-founded Winslow and was present for the event, and Leo Kaytes, who was a driving force behind the success of Winslow for many decades but was unable to attend.

With the space created by the construction project, Winslow will be able to expand their services. Occupational Therapy, Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, PT/Hippotherapy, a studio and performing arts workshop for disabled adults, and more will find a home in the 4,000 square-foot building, which also includes a greenhouse for their seed-to-table program.

Referred to as The Winslow Expansion Project, it is expected to be completed by late spring of 2024. The building was designed by Architect Christopher JP Collins; the contractors are Dave and Bonnie Woglom of Woglom Construction LLC in Pine Island.

“We are really looking forward to the completion of the building so we can expand all of our services,” Ferro said. “With this new building, we look forward to many more years of sharing our mission to help and serve the communities that surround us to grow and achieve amazing things.”

Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1974 on 100 acres of scenic land in Warwick. Winslow’s mission is devoted to children and adults with disabilities and offers therapeutic riding lessons, an adult day program, equine assisted counseling and a variety of youth related programs.