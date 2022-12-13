Warwick Valley Ecumenical Council, re-formed, gathered carolers to celebrate

The newly re-formed Warwick Valley Ecumenical Council hosted a caroling event at the Nativity in Lewis Park on Sunday evening, December 11. Local pastors, faith leaders and community members alike gathered to sing of hope and celebrate.

Mayor Michael Newhard expressed gratitude for the newly re-formed ecumenical council and hope that this collaboration between local pastors and faith leaders could bring support to the community. Snow fell on the group of carolers as they gathered in the Nativity scene light, singing “Joy to the World, the Lord is Come!”

The Warwick Valley Ecumenical Council re-formed in April of 2022 and has experienced behind the scenes encouragement from many in the community, including Roger and Cindy Vander Plaat. The council currently has twenty-six clergy and faith leaders actively participating who represent twenty-one different churches and Christian organizations across the Warwick Valley.

The Warwick Valley Ecumenical Council would like to thank all who joined the caroling event or supported it from afar, including Mayor Newhard, Doug and Mary Krauze, the Warwick Valley Meistersingers, the Warwick Historical Society and the Warwick Hope Chest, a ministry of “Shared Ministries of Hope.”

Story contributed by Pastor Stacey Duensing of the Warwick Reformed Church