Warwick students check out chess with new club

A chess movement has been launched at Warwick Valley High School, says Tamer Mohamed, president of Warwick Lions club.

“Matt Sansone wanted to play chess with his parents, but they didn’t know how to play, so his mother advised him to start a club,” Mohamed said. “Matt had 27 students in his club in three days. They reached out to the Lions Club to help with teaching and chess boards, and here we go. Every chess master was once a beginner.”

Joey Finn and Matt Sansone, are co-presidents of the newly formed Chess Club at the high school, and Warwick Lions Club donated ten new chess sets, so they could play.