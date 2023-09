After three successful programs, a fourth Warwick Story Share will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, at Mountain Lake Park (the former Kutz Kamp), 46 Bowen Road, in Warwick.

At the story share, approximately 12 Warwick residents will share five-minute stories about an experience that affected them deeply. After the stories have been told, there’s time for storytellers to enjoy refreshments while they talk, share thoughts, and hear “the rest of the story.”