Warwick Senior Barbecue roasts corn and chicken and hosts 800

A chance for music, mingling with friends and grilled chicken, corn and more served by volunteers brought about 800 seniors to the 33rd Annual Town of Warwick Senior Barbecue in the town park last Tuesday. On the menu were hot dogs as appetizers, followed by the main course of barbecued chicken, prepared by local chef Mike Coleman, of Mike’s Custom BBQ., corn on the cob, pasta salad, dessert and coffee, tea and iced tea.

Dozens of volunteers gave their time to the event, setting up tents and booths, cooking and serving, cleaning up and whatever else was needed. The seniors were treated to music provided by DJ David and his wife Tess who own Mix Masters Unforgettable Entertainment.

Because of generous donations from community service organizations, veterans’ groups, Warwick Valley Rotary, volunteers and many more, the tickets were free. Thanks go out to all who contributed.