Warwick. School of Dance Invitational performances

Orange County School of Dance held its 8th Dance Invitational on March 12, 2023 to a sold out audience.

Seven studios from the Hudson Valley presented their most advanced dancers performing ballet, pointe, jazz, musical theater, tap, modern, contemporary and hip hop.

Participating schools were Ballet Arts, Hudson River Performing Arts Center, Little Feet Dance Company of Orange County School of Dance, The Dance Center, The Dance Conservatory, The Dance Emporium and Yorktown High School Dance Company.

Future performances at the Little Feet Feet are a jazz music concert featuring professional musicians & artists and a Little Feet Dance Company performance in April, winter play with theater students in May, five dance recitals, a musical, Peter Pan Ballet and student music recitals in June. For more information email orangedanceschool@gmail.com or visit us at www.ocschoolofdance.com.