The Warwick Valley Quilters’ Guild is now accepting applications for the 2023 Phyllis Klein Scholarship.

The $1000 scholarship will go to an eligible graduating senior who plans to continue their education in the fiber arts or fine arts field. Applicants must have successfully completed one course in fiber or fine arts in high school.

The application deadline is May 1, 2023. For more information or a copy of application materials, please log onto the WVQG website at www.warwickvalleyqg.org or email wvqgscholarship@gmail.com.