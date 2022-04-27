Warwick. Plans unveiled for Kutz camp revamp

The Town of Warwick plans to fully open the former Kutz Camp “for the enjoyment of residents, while minimizing the cost to taxpayers,” says Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton, who provided information about the plans.

The camp will have three main areas providing recreation, arts, and culinary opportunities. To manage the facility and coordinate recreational activities, the town has hired Samantha Walter, a local resident, with experience as a national park ranger and manager of a YMCA.

Residents are encouraged to make use of the camp’s recreational activities, including picnicking, walking, hiking, passive boating, fishing, swimming in two community pools, and pickleball. In addition, future community events include the grand opening and renaming celebration, the Fuller Moon Arts Fest on July 30, seasonal and other community events.

The camp also has an extensive arts component. To develop that portion, the town appointed Warwick Institute of Culture (The Wick). This non-profit 501(c)(3) was founded by Emilee Dupré, a Broadway and film actress, director, choreographer, teacher, coach and wellness practitioner. “The Wick” will serve as an incubator for artistic development of established and emerging talent, and offer experiences of performance, art, education, service and wellness in the rural environment.

The arts component, according to Sweeton, aims to provide access to the arts while “utilizing local talent to promote local businesses and enrich our existing community.” “The Wick” is accepting inquiries, suggestions, & submissions. Programming begins in late July.

Email: warwickinstituteofculture@gmail.com. Telephone: 845-545-9123, or send mail to P.O Box 805, Warwick, NY 10990. Website: warwickinstituteofculture.com

The culinary aspect, called the Warwick Umbrella Kitchen, has been conceptualized and developed by Warwick resident and former executive chef Matt Watkins. Watkins spent four years in the United States Navy, attended the Culinary Institute and has developed his culinary skills further in the restaurants of James Beard Award winning, and Michelin Star rated chefs. Watkins spent a decade as an executive chef overseeing multi-million dollar accounts in the corporate culinary setting.

The purpose of the Warwick Umbrella Kitchen is to create a multiple use commissary kitchen space that will provide revenue-generating opportunities for local restaurants, local chefs, the Town of Warwick, and local vendors via three platforms: the Showcase Kitchen, the Catering Kitchen, and the Commissary Kitchen. The Showcase Kitchen will provide a space where local restaurants and chefs can execute multiple culinary concepts to enable them to expand their delivery and pick up capabilities for the community. Through the Catering Kitchen, all catered events at the camp will be executed by local restaurants and chefs. The Commissary Kitchen will be available to Warwick residents to utilize the kitchen for various purposes such as off-site catering production, food truck production, cooking classes or demonstrations, chef table events, or family meal pick-ups.

The Town is upgrading several buildings, the arts complex and the pools and converting one of the tennis courts into multiple pickleball courts. All of this work will be funded by a movie company that will be filming this spring at the camp, relieving local taxpayers of the burden. The Town website, www.townofwarwick.org, and Facebook page will have periodic updates.