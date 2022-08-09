Warwick PD and Prevention Coalition collaborated on a ‘National Night Out’ that drew 1000 people

Over 1,000 people attended “National Night Out” in Veterans Memorial Park in Warwick last Tuesday. Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition and Warwick Police Department, organized the event to strengthen relationships between police and the community.

The event, sponsored by the Town and Village of Warwick, provided residents with an opportunity to get to know first responders and 30 state and local agencies and organizations, including the National Guard, Stop DWI, Warwick Valley Community Center, We the People, Lions Club and Rotary.

“The evening was a way for us to get to know our police department on a community level - a way to interact with the men and women who serve and protect us,” said Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard. “This was above all a family event and the type of event that you walk away from thinking how lucky we are to live here.”

Children were all smiles as they met police officers, firefighters, EMS workers, and members of the National Guard. Many youngsters with their faces painted had a chance to climb on 20 different large vehicles for the touch-a-truck event. Some stepped into a school bus for the first time. Free hotdogs and assorted demos and vendor booths entertained and informed the crowd.

“Partnerships were built organizing this event and it was great to see children and the whole community having fun,” said Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition Coordinator Francesca Bryson. “I want to thank Chief Rader and all our first responders, volunteers, participants and the entire community who came together for ‘National Night Out.’ ”

“A special thank you goes to the men and women of the Warwick Police Department for all of their hard work at the event and for their commitment to the community,” said Chief John Rader. “We are all looking forward to continuing ‘National Night Out’ in the years to come.”