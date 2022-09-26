Warwick now has Mountain Lake Park and low financial and environmental stress, says Sweeton

Kutz Camp now has a new name to accompany its new use as a community recreational and meeting facility. Mountain Lake Park is the name announced by the Town of Warwick board last week.

Early in the process of finding a new name for the park, the board asked town residents for suggestions. There were many suggestions, and the top twelve were voted on by residents, according to Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton.

“I think Mountain Lake Park is a fitting name, and we hope that it resonates well with residents,” said Sweeton.

Sweeton also announced fiscal and environmental stress scores for the Town of Warwick as determined by the Office of the State Controller. The score was zero for both, Sweeton said.

“It’s the lowest score you can get,” he said. “Thanks to the board and employees, we’re doing a good job and being fiscally responsible to the taxpayer.”

The Warwick Humane Society will participate in the year’s Applefest to raise funds for the shelter by selling animal themed items and accepting donations. They will also be having their sixth annual “Fore the Animals” golf fundraiser on October 3 at the Mansion Ridge Golf course, according to Councilman Floyd DeAngelo.