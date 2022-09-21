Warwick native John “Dusty” Dowd, Jr. takes first in Silver Unlimited Class at Reno

Crop duster John “Dusty” Dowd, who learned to fly at Warwick Municipal Airport in the 1960s, piloted his P-514 Mustang at a speed of 326.470 MPH to win the 2022 National Championship Air Races’ Silver Unlimited Race on Sunday in Reno, Nevada. Dowd took the lead and held it for seven laps, covering 54.903 miles in 10:05.48 minutes. Billed as “the world’s fastest motor sport”, the Reno Air Races are officially known as the STIHL National Championship Air Races. The multi-day event takes place each September.