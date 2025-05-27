x
Warwick Middle School wins Odyssey of Mind world championships

Six teams from the district competed at Worlds

| 27 May 2025 | 04:39
    Warwick Middle School fifth-graders receive their gold medals at the Odyssey of the Mind closing ceremony at Michigan State University May 24. From left: coaches Donna Denny and Rekha Woods, fifth-graders Verdigris Bisla, Molly Cook, Isaac Spicehandler, James Chavez-Carey, Mila Chan, Hailey Troy, Eliza Serafin. ( Becca Tucker)
    Warwick Middle School fifth-graders receive their gold medals at the Odyssey of the Mind closing ceremony at Michigan State University May 24. From left: coaches Donna Denny and Rekha Woods, fifth-graders Verdigris Bisla, Molly Cook, Isaac Spicehandler, James Chavez-Carey, Mila Chan, Hailey Troy, Eliza Serafin. ( Becca Tucker)
    A judge addresses the technical team from Warwick Middle School before they put on their skit on Thursday, May 22 at Michigan State University. The team would go on to win Worlds for its combined performance on the skit and a spontaneous challenge. ( Becca Tucker)
    A judge addresses the technical team from Warwick Middle School before they put on their skit on Thursday, May 22 at Michigan State University. The team would go on to win Worlds for its combined performance on the skit and a spontaneous challenge. ( Becca Tucker)
    Warwick students celebrate at the closing ceremony at Michigan State University May 24. ( Becca Tucker)
    Warwick students celebrate at the closing ceremony at Michigan State University May 24. ( Becca Tucker)
    Fifth-grader Mila Chan celebrates on her way off the podium. ( Becca Tucker)
    Fifth-grader Mila Chan celebrates on her way off the podium. ( Becca Tucker)
    Warwick students and longtime Odyssey coach Donna Denny lead the New York contingent at the opening ceremony parade at Michigan State University May 21. ( Becca Tucker)
    Warwick students and longtime Odyssey coach Donna Denny lead the New York contingent at the opening ceremony parade at Michigan State University May 21. ( Becca Tucker)

Warwick Valley Middle School’s technical team took first place at the Odyssey of the Minds World Championship in Michigan from May 21 to May 24, competing against 45 teams from as far as China, Korea and Poland.

Coached by elementary school teacher Donna Denny and Rekha Woods, the fifth-graders competed in the Mech-Animal Sidekick problem, in which teams create a robotic “pet” that features in a skit entirely written and designed by the kids.

“Attending World Finals was incredibly inspiring and exhilarating for the team. It is a privilege to compete among the best from all over the world and celebrate the creativity of all teams,” said Woods.

Of the half-dozen Warwick teams to advance to Worlds, four of them placed in the top six in their division. The vehicle team from Warwick Middle school took fifth; the vehicle team from Warwick High School took third; and the performance team from Warwick High took sixth place.

Also attending Worlds were two teams from Goshen Central School District; Middletown High School; Pine Bush High School; and seven teams from Delaware Valley School District in Pennsylvania. Goshen and Delaware Valley also won a world championship title.

Odyssey of the Mind is an intellectual contest of creativity, resourcefulness, mental acuity and expression. The focus of the competition is on creative problem solving using a team approach. It is based on the concept that “mind games” can be played with as much enthusiasm and competitive spirit as athletic games.