For several months the Warwick Lions Club have been busy collecting and recycling plastic. With every 500 pounds of plastic collected, Trex, a recycling company, donates a bench back to the Lions Club. With the opening of the pool at the former Kutz Camp and more need for seating, this was the spot the Lions chose to place their newest bench. Previously donated benches can be found in Lewis Park, Airport Park, Memorial Park, and at the Community Center.

