Warwick Lions give gift-giving party for kids

Local children were invited to a special holiday party at the Warwick Reformed Church on December 11. Children attending the party were offered a pancake breakfast, had a photo and visit with Santa, played games and crafted.

Then children selected gifts for their family members that were wrapped and brought home for the holidays. Each child attending the party also received their own personalized gift bag complete with clothing, shoes, a toy and some goodies.

The Warwick Lions have been providing holiday assistance through this party for over twenty five years, aided by sponsors and volunteers. They expressed particular thanks to Chosun Taekwondo Leadership Academy for the help they provide. The party is held in partnership with Warwick Valley Rotary, Backpack Snack Attack and Warwick Area Farmworkers Organization.