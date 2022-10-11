Warwick Lion Wayne Patterson to receive Uplinger Award

Warwick resident and longtime Warwick Lions Club member Wayne Patterson will be honored with the Robert J. Uplinger Award. The Uplinger Award was established in 1993 to honor outstanding individuals (both Lions and non-Lions) or organizations who provide a significant service to their club, district or community, showing what are deemed Lionistic qualities-- ideals, purpose and service. The award is the highest available to Lions.

Patterson has been a resident of Warwick since 1999. He stopped working in NYC and became a realtor in 2004. Currently, he is licensed with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Team.

He has been an active member of the Warwick Lions Club since 2007. During that time he has served an important role in club operations, fundraising activities and community service events. He has served as past director, membership chair and is currently club secretary.

His favorite Lions service event is the Children’s Holiday Shopping Party. This event provides children in need of holiday support with “free” shopping for their families. Each child also receives a personalized gift bag with clothing, shoes and a toy. Patterson was instrumental in a Lions and Rotary joint effort that doubled the number of children who could participate in the event.

Patterson became a member of Warwick Valley Rotary in 2006 and served as president from 2011-2012. One of his favorite fundraisers is the Golf Outing. He has been a chairperson for both the Warwick Lions and the Warwick Valley Rotary golf events. He currently co-chairs the Rotary Youth Service / Next Generation Committee.

He was a board member for the WVCSD from 2009-2012. In 2011 he joined Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition and is the current President of Team Up For Hope which he joined in 2019. These organizations focus on wellness, youth and community awareness of mental health.

While Patterson loves to volunteer he feels that his greatest accomplishments are his children Tiffany Patterson and Portia Dolfinger, granddaughter Shania Young and new addition daughter Kenisha McGirt.