Warwick hemp boutique offers CBD, teas, oils and information

Shanti Life, a hemp boutique offering herbal teas, oils and natural products, opened a year ago in Warwick. The store offers free consultations and a variety of CBD, including their in-house brand, Woke Botanicals.

Kim Williams, owner of Shanti Life, has been in the health and wellness industry for over 30 years and traveled the globe learning about plants, beauty and wellness protocols and herbal medicine, she says, noting that Shanti Life welcomes visitors with a cup of hemp tea and offers many blends to chose from.

Williams says she aims to provide information about hemp plant properties and natural remedies and health and wellness tips.

“CBD has become the buzz in the wellness industry for the last few years, but it has also been confusing for many that want to learn about cannabanoids and the endocannabanoid system,” she said.

Among much information and an abundance of products on the market are many dubious products, including those sold at gas stations, Williams said, noting that she tests and picks which brands she stocks at Shanti Life, along with the in-house brand Woke Botanicals. Also offered are hand-selected crystals, incense hand rolled in a temple in India and local artisans’ pottery and crafts.

Williams is not legally allowed to make any claims and all CBD/Cannabis products must carry an FDA disclaimer.