Warwick Girl Scouts seek names for flag to honor military service people

The Warwick Girl Scouts will be creating a paper American flag to honor men and women who serve in the military. The flag will be on display at Albert Wisner Library from Armed Forces Day, May 21, through Memorial Day, May 30. This will be the girls’ second annual paper chain flag.

The flag will contain the names of those who have served or are currently in service. The Girl Scouts are asking the public to submit the names of loved ones by May 10 at the website: tinyurl.com/gswarwickhonor2022

For more information contact girlscoutswarwick@gmail.com.