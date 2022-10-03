Warwick Football falls to Newburgh

Warwick Football suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Newburgh Free Academy at Newburgh. The Wildcats offense was unable to overcome Goldback speed that gave the Wildcats trouble all night. Warwick’s defense was led by junior linebacker Jake Rooney, who led all tacklers with 11 tackles and 1 assist. Skyler Rodriguez intercepted his fourth ball of the season and Aaron Greaves returned a fumble 52 yards late in the game. Warwick (4 -1) gets back to divisional play this week, traveling to Minisink Valley for a key divisional game at John Bell Field in Slate Hill, New York.

Story contributed by Gregory Sirico