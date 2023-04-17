Warwick. Department moves into new firehouse

The Warwick Fire Department officially moved into the new Company 3 firehouse on April 16, 2023. After a brief march to the firehouse in parade uniforms, members raised the American flag outside the truck bays during a special ceremony.

A new monument was also unveiled as a tribute to the past, present and future members for outstanding devotion and commitment to the Warwick Fire Department and the Warwick Fire District for their selfless service to the community.

The department also welcomed a new 2023 Rosenbauer rescue truck. It replaced the 2001 International rescue truck. In addition to a safer closed quad cab, the new rescue will carry state of the art Jaws of Life equipment and a new critical air system used to refill the firefighters self-contained breathing apparatus at the scene.

- Robert G. Breese