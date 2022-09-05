Warwick defeats Binghamton in “Week 0” football win as QB Joey Krasniewicz throws 4 touchdown passes in first 28 minutes of play

Warwick Senior Quarterback Joey Krasniewicz threw fourpasses in the first 28 minutes of play as the Wildcats opened a 35 - 6 lead in the third quarter to cruise to a “Week 0” win at Binghamton High School of the Southern Tier. With a senior-laden line, the Wildcats chose to play a game rather than scrimmage in Week 0 on only 10 days of practice, and the line did not disappoint. Senior Running Back Owen Hoyen carried the ball 7 times for 101 yards and a 28 yard touchdown behind a veteran offensive line of Tim Wilbur, D J Madura, Christian Felix, Jacob Gible and sophomore Michael Hennessy.

Krasniewicz hit 5 different targets in his brief appearance, including 2 touchdowns to senior Ryan McLaughlin who arguably plays the ball in the air as well as any receiver in the storied tradition of Warwick football. Latrell Willis and Skyler Rodriguez each had long receptions for the Wildcats; Nate Constable and Jonah Mederos had key catches in the win.

The Wildcat defense played well early before giving up two late scores. Jake Rooney, Alex Negersmith and Chase Fogg led all tacklers for the defense. Hard work in the trenches was done by Defensive Lineman Vincent Liggio, Latrell Willis, Jacob Gibel and company. Johnny Accardo and Skyler Rodriguez each contributed interceptions for the defense.

Drew Borner continues to show that he is one of New York’s top kickers with 3 touchbacks and a perfect 5 for 5 on extra points. He also contributed 1 punt for 51 yards. Warwick will travel to Beacon on Friday, September 9, to take on the Beacon Bulldogs. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

Story contributed by Football Coach Gregory Sirico