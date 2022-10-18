Warwick Cheer teams gather goods for Humane Society

Warwick Valley Varsity and JV have been collecting various needed items to donate to the Warwick Valley Humane Society over the past several weeks. Together they were able to collect food items for the cats and dogs, paper products (paper towels, plates, toilet paper, and tissues), treats, medical gloves, sanitizing materials, garbage bags, dish detergent, bedding, as well as monetary donations (cash, checks, and gift cards- totaling about $225), and various other items that were needed to help successfully run this program. The cheerleaders were impressed by the work the Humane Society volunteers do on their visit to drop off their donated items.