Warwick Chamber to host Red Carpet Celebration on Nov. 27

Warwick. The event at Red Tail Lodge, in Vernon, NJ, will celebrate the Chamber’s 82nd anniversary.

| 20 Oct 2022 | 04:03
    Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce Membership Celebration Committee planned the Thursday, Nov. 17 event, ‘The Best of The Warwick Valley,’ red carpet party at Red Tail Lodge at Mountain Creek in Vernon. From left: Ia Faroni, Janine Dethmers, Mountain Creek Hospitality Sales Manager Tori Pinto, Tom Blaney, Karen Wintrow, and John Redman.
Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce will mark its 82nd anniversary this year with a membership celebration, ‘The Best of the Warwick Valley,’ on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Red Tail Lodge in Vernon, New Jersey.

The night kicks off with a walk down the red carpet leading to the Hawk’s Nest Bar at 6:00 p.m. for a cocktail hour and appetizers, featuring a signature cocktail sponsored by Peck’s Wine & Spirits. A dinner buffet will follow in the main lodge area.

The event will include a tribute to the Chamber’s past and present year as well as a celebration with dancing and music from Christopher Ford Party Mix.

The Chamber’s Executive Director Stefanie Keegan will deliver opening remarks and Board President Elizabeth Cassidy will present awards to acknowledge special member accomplishments

The event is made possible in part by support from sponsors. Presenter, Star, Producer, and Director level sponsorships are available.

Tickets to the celebration are $75 per person. Members, guests and friends of the community are encouraged to attend. Reservations are required and RSVP is requested on or before November 10. To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit warwickcc.org or contact the Chamber office at info@warwickcc.org or 845-986-2720.