Warwick celebrates Ms. New York Senior America and new K-9

Congratulating Lynne Arnold was the first of two celebrations at the Town of Warwick board meeting on July 14.

The board presented Arnold with a certificate of appreciation for being crowned Ms. New York Senior America. Arnold is a resident of the Town of Warwick.

“When we got the news, it was really exciting for us to know that you will be representing us,” said Supervisor Michael Sweeton. “The Town of Warwick and I wanted to recognize this special occasion.”

The occasion was also her 85th birthday. The Town Board presented Arnold with a birthday cake to celebrate.

Ms. New York Senior America is an organization that spotlights women age 60 and over, involving them in programs and activities. Arnold will represent the state of New York as she continues to the national Ms. Senior America competition.

K-9 Unit

A new member of the police department was also introduced to the town. The new officer, a K-9 named Fritz, is a one year old Belgian Malinois who completed 16 weeks of patrol training with his handler, Officer Derek Kerstner. In the fall the two of them will complete narcotics detection training.

“I wanted to thank the board tonight for supporting this program,” said Police Chief John Rader. “I also want to thank Officer Kevin Kerstner, who was instrumental in securing the grant funding to purchase Fritz.”

K-9 officers are often named after officers who have died in the line of duty, Rader said. Fritz is named after Fred Bramich, who was a member of the department from 1982 until his death in 2015. Rader said he had known Bramich and his family since he was young and knew that he was called Fritz or Fritzy. Officer Bramich’s wife Diane was there to help welcome Fritz to the police department.

“We know that Fritz will continue in the same way Fred did, with all those years of service to us,” said Rader.