Warwick Broadway Collective formed for young performers

Warwick Center for the Performing Arts has newly begun Warwick Broadway Collective, a resident company providing professional theater instruction and performance opportunities for young actors, singers, and dancers in the Warwick Valley.

The Collective will include a Senior Company for ages 13 and up, and a Junior Company for ages 9 through 12. Students will perform in a full-scale musical each spring, as well as at the Warwick Summer Arts Festival and a number of additional performance opportunities throughout the year.

WBC’s inaugural performance will be “The Jonathan Larson Celebration,” a tribute to the music and legacy of “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson, preceding WCPA’s professional Equity production of “tick, tick... BOOM!” at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center this October.

Instruction for the WBC will be provided by Broadway veterans, including Jessica McRoberts (Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, Nine, Radio City Rockettes), Chuck Ragsdale (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Broadway at Baird’s), Mara Davi Gaines (A Chorus Line, The Drowsy Chaperone, Smash), and Pat McRoberts (Miss Saigon, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), as well as professional musicians and local teachers Christy Brown, Noreen Hanson, and Richard Schacher.