Warwick Broadway Collective formed for young performers

Warwick. Warwick Broadway Collective will have a company for ages 9-12 and one for 13 and up. They will have instruction and performance opportunities throughout the year.

| 02 Aug 2022 | 08:37
Warwick Center for the Performing Arts has newly begun Warwick Broadway Collective, a resident company providing professional theater instruction and performance opportunities for young actors, singers, and dancers in the Warwick Valley.

The Collective will include a Senior Company for ages 13 and up, and a Junior Company for ages 9 through 12. Students will perform in a full-scale musical each spring, as well as at the Warwick Summer Arts Festival and a number of additional performance opportunities throughout the year.

WBC’s inaugural performance will be “The Jonathan Larson Celebration,” a tribute to the music and legacy of “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson, preceding WCPA’s professional Equity production of “tick, tick... BOOM!” at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center this October.

Instruction for the WBC will be provided by Broadway veterans, including Jessica McRoberts (Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, Nine, Radio City Rockettes), Chuck Ragsdale (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Broadway at Baird’s), Mara Davi Gaines (A Chorus Line, The Drowsy Chaperone, Smash), and Pat McRoberts (Miss Saigon, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), as well as professional musicians and local teachers Christy Brown, Noreen Hanson, and Richard Schacher.

Auditions will be held on August 31; register at warwickperformingarts.com by August 22 to reserve an audition time. Students wanting to audition should prepare two contrasting songs of their choice, each no longer than one minute long, or one song and one short monologue.
For more information, visit warwickperformingarts.com or email info@warwickperformingarts.com.
