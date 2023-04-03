Warwick. Annual faculty game draws large crowd

Fans came out in droves to support this year’s Ultamania - the annual faculty basketball game - at Warwick High School last week.

This year’s contest featured the high school staff against the middle and elementary school teachers and came down to the last seconds as high school history teacher and girls varsity basketball coach Jim O’Brien, the contest’s all-time leading scorer, went head-to-head against middle school history teacher Tom Rauschenbach, the leading rebounder. The Middle/Elementary School team held on to win 58-55.

The halftime dance was led by Sanfordville Elementary physical education coach Graig McElroy, as the crowd did the Cupid Shuffle, Cotton Eye Joe and other fan favorites.

Close to 1300 students participated in the district’s foul shooting championships, which was run by elementary and middle school physical education staff at various schools before the game.

In its 25th year, Ultamania raised over $6000 to benefit the Lions Club Charities and the Warwick Valley Teachers Association Scholarship Fund for Warwick High School seniors.