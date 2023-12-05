Vote: Warwick Advertiser’s Wrapping Paper Contest

After much deliberation, Warwick Advertiser’s judges have chosen six semifinalists for the third annual wrapping paper contest. Two entries were chosen from each age group: 6 and under, 7-10, and 11-12.

Now it’s up to readers to choose the winning design: vote by using the form below this story.

Readers may vote online once per day until voting closes Dec. 10. The artwork with the most votes will then be tiled across the centerspread of the Dec. 15 issue of Warwick Advertiser to be used as wrapping paper by thousands of local readers this holiday season.

Thank you to all of the talented artists who submitted drawings this year, and to our sponsors for making this contest possible: Forever Jewelers, Newhard’s, Cafe e Dolci, Warwick Valley Olive Oil Company, Frazzleberries, Style Counsel, Halligan’s, Wanderlust Boutique, Shanti Life, Grappa, LaViano Jewelers and Dream Donuts.