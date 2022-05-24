Village of Warwick historic walk-about

For a look at what once was in the Village of Warwick, take a stroll down Main Street with local historians for a Hands-on-History expedition on Wednesday, June 1. At 7 p.m., meet at the 1810 House, 80 Main Street, and hear stories of the early settlement, the buildings, structures, industries and residents of days gone by.

The walk will be just over one hour and cover just over one mile. The historic walk-about is not recommended for young children or those who cannot stand for more than an hour. The guided tour is free and family-friendly. Reservations are appreciated by calling 845-986-3236.

Hands-on-History is a family-friendly and adult workshop series designed to spark curiosity about a variety of topics. This tour is supported by a partnership between the Village of Warwick and Warwick Historical Society. Visit www.warwickhistory.org for more information.