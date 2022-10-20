Village of Warwick fall leaf pickup

Now that fall is here, the Village of Warwick will begin picking up leaves on November 1. Leaves must be placed at the curb in paper bags. The last pickup will be during the week of December 12. To ensure a final pickup, leaves must be placed at the curb prior to December 19.

Village residents can also bring bagged leaves to the Village Brush Pile, located at the Village of Warwick Department of Public Works site in Veterans Memorial Park, which is open every Saturday and Sunday in October and November from 12-4 p.m.