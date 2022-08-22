Village of Warwick drought alert and suggested water restrictions

The Village of Warwick is currently under a drought watch. Residents are strongly encouraged to voluntarily conserve water.

Here are ways you can conserve water on a daily basis both indoors and out:

Indoors

Store drinking water from your faucet in your fridge so you don’t have to run the tap while it cools.

Use washing machines for full loads only.

Run the dishwasher only when full.

When washing dishes by hand, don’t let the water run. Fill one basin with wash water and the other with rinse water.

Install an aerator on your kitchen faucet to reduce flow to less than 1 gallon per minute.

Use the garbage disposal sparingly. Alternatively, you can compost vegetable food waste and save gallons of water every time.

Install low-flow shower heads.

Take a five-minute shower instead of a ten-minute one.

Turn your bathroom faucet off when brushing your teeth or shaving.

Outdoors

Water early in the morning or later in the evening when temperatures are cooler.

Adjust your sprinklers to ensure only your yard is being watered, not your house, sidewalk, or street.

Put a layer of mulch around trees and plants to reduce evaporation and keep the soil cool.

Landscape your yard with climate appropriate plants.

Use a broom instead of a hose to clean driveways, sidewalks, and patios.

Wash vehicles with a bucket and sponge, and make sure your hose has a self-closing nozzle.

Reuse water for your plants. Reuse opportunities include cooled-down cooking water or collecting the unused water from running the tap while waiting for cold or hot water.

Water conservation begins at home and benefits the entire community.

Notice from: Mayor Michael J. Newhard and DPW Supervisor Mike Moser