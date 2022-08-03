Village “finzboni” invention wins Build a Better Mousetrap Competition

The Village of Warwick Department of Public Works Recognized in the New York State LTAP Center - Comell Local Roads Program’s 2022 Build a Better Mousetrap Competition

The NYSLTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program (NYSLTAP - CLRP) recognized the Village of Warwick Department of Public Works in its 2022 Build a Better Mousetrap Competition for their outstanding achievement in innovation. The De artment displayed exemplary ingenuity in the develo ment of its “FinzBoni”. The Village of Warwick’s “FinzBoni” allows them to keep their Village ice skating rink safe for residents to use in the winter months. This innovation saves the DPW hours of manpower while delivering a smooth surface for skaters.

“The Build a Better Mousetrap Competition highlights innovation at the local level. The entries for 2022 include a fantastic array of outstanding ideas by the highway and public works departments across New York State.”

- NYSLTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program Director David Orr, PE,

The NYSLTAP - CLRP Build a Better Mousetrap Competition is a statewide contest for NYS highway and public works departments held annually to discover and share creative innovations that solve everyday problems. Entries are judged under the criteria of cost, implementation, transferability, and commonality of the problem solved. Winners go on to be entered into a national competition.

The New York State LTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program provides technical assistance and training to highway and public works departments across New York State. Additional information about the New York State LTAP - Cornell Local Roads Program Build a Better Mousetrap Competition can be found online at https://cals.cornell.edu/nysltap-local-roads/technical-assistance/build-better-mousetrap For more information, contact the NYSLTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program at (607) 255-5833 or by email at clrp@cornell.edu.

NYS LTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program provides training, technical assistance, and information to municipal officials and employees responsible for the maintenance, construction, and management of local highways and bridges in New York State. It is one of 52 Centers established under the Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) of the Federal Highway Administration.