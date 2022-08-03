x
Village DPW “finzboni” invention recognized in state Build a Better Mousetrap Competition

Warwick. The zamboni variation devised by the Village of Warwick Department of Public Works keeps the Village ice skating rink smooth and safe, saving many manpower hours and the thousands of dollars to buy a zamboni. The DPW devised FinzBoni cost about $200, said Mayor Michael Newhard.

The Village of Warwick /
| 03 Aug 2022 | 12:19
A simplified zamboni invented by the Village of Warwick Department of Public Works recently wowed judges of the 2022 Build a Better Mousetrap Competition of the NYS Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP)- Cornell Local Roads Program (NYSLTAP - CLRP). They recognized the Village DPW for outstanding achievement in innovation.

The Village of Warwick’s “FinzBoni,” named for a DPW staff member, enables them to keep the Village ice skating rink safe for residents to use in winter months. This innovation saves the DPW hours of manpower while delivering a smooth surface for skaters.

“The Build a Better Mousetrap Competition highlights innovation at the local level. The entries for 2022 include a fantastic array of outstanding ideas by the highway and public works departments across New York State,” said NYSLTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program Director David Orr, PE.

The NYSLTAP - CLRP Build a Better Mousetrap Competition is a statewide contest for NYS highway and public works departments held annually to spotlight innovations that solve everyday problems. Entries are judged under the criteria of cost, implementation, transferability, and commonality of the problem solved. Winners go on to be entered into a national competition.

The New York State LTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program provides technical assistance and training to highway and public works departments across New York State. Additional information about the New York State LTAP - Cornell Local Roads Program Build a Better Mousetrap Competition can be found online at https://cals.cornell.edu/nysltap-local-roads/technical-assistance/build-better-mousetrap For more information, contact the NYSLTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program at (607) 255-5833 or by email at clrp@cornell.edu.