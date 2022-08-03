Village DPW “finzboni” invention recognized in state Build a Better Mousetrap Competition

A simplified zamboni invented by the Village of Warwick Department of Public Works recently wowed judges of the 2022 Build a Better Mousetrap Competition of the NYS Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP)- Cornell Local Roads Program (NYSLTAP - CLRP). They recognized the Village DPW for outstanding achievement in innovation.

The Village of Warwick’s “FinzBoni,” named for a DPW staff member, enables them to keep the Village ice skating rink safe for residents to use in winter months. This innovation saves the DPW hours of manpower while delivering a smooth surface for skaters.

“The Build a Better Mousetrap Competition highlights innovation at the local level. The entries for 2022 include a fantastic array of outstanding ideas by the highway and public works departments across New York State,” said NYSLTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program Director David Orr, PE.

The NYSLTAP - CLRP Build a Better Mousetrap Competition is a statewide contest for NYS highway and public works departments held annually to spotlight innovations that solve everyday problems. Entries are judged under the criteria of cost, implementation, transferability, and commonality of the problem solved. Winners go on to be entered into a national competition.