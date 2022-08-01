Village bulk trash pickup begins August 29

Such things as furniture, mattresses and rugs can be discarded when the Village of Warwick conducts a bulk pickup of household items beginning August 29. Refer to the Village website for the complete list of Bulk Trash Requirements and regulation.

The Village is asking residents to place metal items separately for recycling purposes.

They won’t pick up garbage, leaves, brush, tires, barrels, paint, drain oil, construction debris, computer equipment, appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, washers, dryers, stoves, etc. They will pick up two cubic yards, about one pickup truck load. Trash in excess of this amount will be left for property owners to remove.

All items should be at the curbside by 7:00 a.m. on the day noted below to ensure pickup. Once the area has been picked up there will be no return trips.

If you belong to a Homeowners Association (HOA), contact them directly for further instructions.