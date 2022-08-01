x
Village bulk trash pickup begins August 29

Warwick. On August 29 and September 5, the Village of Warwick will pick up large trash items, including furniture, but excluding a number of large and small items

Warwick
| 01 Aug 2022 | 03:57
Such things as furniture, mattresses and rugs can be discarded when the Village of Warwick conducts a bulk pickup of household items beginning August 29. Refer to the Village website for the complete list of Bulk Trash Requirements and regulation.

The Village is asking residents to place metal items separately for recycling purposes.

They won’t pick up garbage, leaves, brush, tires, barrels, paint, drain oil, construction debris, computer equipment, appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, washers, dryers, stoves, etc. They will pick up two cubic yards, about one pickup truck load. Trash in excess of this amount will be left for property owners to remove.

All items should be at the curbside by 7:00 a.m. on the day noted below to ensure pickup. Once the area has been picked up there will be no return trips.

If you belong to a Homeowners Association (HOA), contact them directly for further instructions.

The Village will be divided into two (2) areas to be picked up:
· Area 1: August 29, 2022 – North Side of the Railroad Tracks
· Area 2: September 5, 2022 – South Side of the Railroad Tracks
As a reference, Village Hall is on the North Side of the railroad tracks, and Railroad Green/Railroad Avenue is on the South Side of the railroad tracks. Refer to Village website for map and street listing details.