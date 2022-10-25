Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m.

Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 will host a Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov 11. This year’s Parade will start at 11:11 a.m. on the 11th, beginning at the intersection of Main Street and High Street, progressing on Main Street to Oakland Ave, then left at Railroad Ave., right onto South Street, left onto Park Way, left onto Park Lane and straight to Memorial Park.

Those attending the parade are invited to the BBQ immediately afterward. The BBQ is supported by the Warwick Fire Department and will be held at the Excelsior Fire House on Church Street.

All veterans are welcome to march to honor veterans and all they have sacrificed.