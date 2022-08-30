Veteran team forming for Plane Pull to support American Cancer Society

A veteran team is forming to partner with ServePro of Orange County for the Pull A Plane fundraiser on Oct 2.

At the Plane Pull, participants and volunteers come together behind 2nd Aviation Hangar at NY Stewart International Airport to honor cancer survivors, spread the word about reducing cancer risk and raise money to help the American Cancer Society save lives.

Teams of 10 participants work in unison to pull a plane 100’ to win one of the following trophies: Fastest Pull, Most Spirited and the Biggest Heart (slowest pull).

Besides pulling a plane 100’, teams will challenge other teams for other pulling activities for the trophies (further information to come). Other outdoor games will be scattered throughout the runway and kids activities will go on at the same time as the main plane pull event.

Also gathering at the airport will be food trucks, truck and helicopter displays, kids’ crafts, face painting, a traveling photo booth, ,music of DJ Echo and more. There’s more to do than just pull a plane. Grab 10 friends and form a team.

Team Registration

Each team of 10 has a registration fee of $1,000. Ask your company to support the team or have each participant raise $100 each to reach the $1,000 registration commitment.