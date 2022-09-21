Vegetable preservation and composting workshops coming up

Vegetable Preservation on Sunday, 10/2/22, from 1:30-4:00 p.m. and led by Lorraine Barbarash. She will discuss how to preserve your excess garden produce using various techniques – like canning, drying, dehydration, quick pickling, and making no-cook freezer jam. This is a hands-on workshop and you’ll take home a free jar of quick pickles and jam. Fee is $45.

Home Composting and Organic Gardening on Saturday 10/8/22 from 9:30 a.m. to noon will be led by Jim Hall. All aspects of composting will be covered: materials needed, what goes into the compost bin and what doesn’t, site selection and bin construction, and controlling pests and weeds. Participants will get a free sample bag of compost. Fee is $30.