Ukeleles, omelets, symphony and songs for veterans at WVMS

Warwick Valley Middle School resumed their “Valentines for Vets Breakfast” on May 25 after a two year Covid-caused delay. In years past it was held indoors, but this year it was held outdoors with abundant music and food.

Teacher Joan Rueckert introduced guests, and Principal Georgianna Diopoulos gave a welcome speech for the visiting veterans.The main speaker was Christian Farrell, director of Orange County Veterans Agency.

The Ukulele Club, Wire Choir, Honors Chorus and Honors Symphony Orchestra performed, and songs were sung by those in attendance representing each branch of the military, accompanied by the Honors Symphony playing on the lawn. When a certain branch of the military song was sung, all members of that branch stood. For instance, Navy veterans stood for the song, “Anchors Aweigh.”

Middle school students took the veterans’ breakfast orders and served them. Breakfast choices included omelets to order, pancakes, coffee cakes, bagels, coffee and orange juice.

There were two raffles for crocheted blankets and both winners were from the Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662.

At the end of the program, students gave veterans handmade thank you cards and posters with appealing artwork to thank veterans for their service.



Photo 2 -

Photos and story by Ed Bailey