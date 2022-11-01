Two WWII vets and Vietnam vet to discuss life at war and among local veteran groups

Join the Warwick Historical Society (WHS) for Veterans’ Day Remembrances, an evening of storytelling and sharing with local Veterans at 7 p.m on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the A.W. Buckbee Center.

The event will feature WHS Board Member and former Naval officer and Vietnam Veteran Thomas Brennan. Brennan will welcome Donald MacFarland, a Navy aviation machinist mate, World War II veteran and 40-year member of the American Legion; and Warren MacFarland, an Army World War II veteran and artillery mechanic for triple A batteries. Don and Warren are brothers, aged 95 and 98 respectively.

The three men will share personal remembrances of life in the service, and talk about their connections with veteran organizations in the Hudson Valley.

Two active veteran organizations in Warwick are the Warwick Veterans of Foreign War Post 4662, and Warwick’s American Legion Post 214. These community organizations help veterans and their families secure services, providing a connection and advocating for and recognizing the sacrifices of men and women who served in the military.

Everyone is welcome, and reservations are appreciated but not required. Questions and audience interaction are encouraged. For more information or to make a reservation, call the WHS at 845-986-3236.