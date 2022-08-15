Two ministries that lost their locations donate to Warwick Area Farmworker Organization

When two ministries of Vision Community Church lost the site where they operated, a decision was made to pass $5,863.57 from their funds along to Warwick Area Farmworker Organization

Warwick Community Kitchen and Warwick Hope Chest, ministries of Vision Community Church, recently presented the farmworker organization with a check for $5,863.57 to support their mission of providing food for the community in need. The check was presented by Vision Board President Mimi Fader to Kathy Brieger, Executive Director of the WAFO.

“The Warwick Community Kitchen had been providing monthly meals to the Pine Island community for over eight years. Regrettably, the WCK can no longer operate from the Pine Island Elementary School. So Vision’s Board made the decision to donate to the Warwick Area Farmworker Organization to support them in providing food to the Pine Island community through their Food Bank and meal delivery service,” said Laura Shanahan, Board Treasurer and Director of the Warwick Hope Chest.

Warwick Hope Chest was originally an outreach ministry of Pine Island’s Vision Community Church. Their proceeds support the Clothing Closet, a clothing bank that has distributed over $300,000 worth of free clothing to local families in the past 10 years. They also operated from Pine Island Elementary School and have now relocated to N. Main St. in Florida, New York, since the Pine Island site was re-assigned as a public school due to the pandemic.

“We are pleased to support the Pine Island community with their food mission,” said President Mimi Fader. “We want to give special mention and thanks to Glenn Dickes who had been a tremendous resource in keeping the Warwick Community Kitchen operational over the past eight years. Also, the organization would not have been possible without the Garloch family, WCK founders”.