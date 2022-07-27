Two Florida students head for hands on careers aided by Florida Chamber of Commerce

Two Florida high school students headed in different directions had at least one experience in common. They both received scholarships from the Florida Chamber of Commerce, whose members they recently thanked as they prepare to progress in their education.

John Cutrona, who has been in the welding program at BOCES, will major in welding at SUNY Delhi. A member of the National Honor Society and Varsity Baseball team, he attended Boys State government education program through American Legion Post 1250, finding it enriching though virtual at the time.

He has held part time jobs since he was 16. He worked in a shoe store, then the Florida Recreation Program. In his latest position, he worked for PC University, installing smart boards in classrooms in surrounding counties. He expressed gratitude for the Chamber’s confidence in him

In Sophia DeJong’s thank you to the Chamber, she talked about her affection for the Village of Florida and the community’s importance to her. She spoke about the education she received at S. S. Seward Institute and how it prepared her to go on to SUNY Oneonta and study physical therapy. Sophia comes from a long line of S. S. Seward alumni.

The Chamber thanks J. M. Electric & Son, Inc. for continued support of the Chamber scholarship program.

The Chamber also thanks all who contributed: • Amanda Langlitz, Table 21 Market• John P Ruszkiewicz Farms• J. M. Electric & Son, Inc.• Behrents Speed Center Inc.• Darla Hamling• S & SO Produce• Coontz Family Corp.• Rookies Restaurant Pizzeria & Bar• Dombrowski Lawn & Garden Center• Barrel 28 LLC• Knebel Management Co.• The Keats Agency• Janet Schwartz• Tupperware• Mary & Robert Coleman• Debbie Walter• Edenville General Store