Jennifer and Steven Kis, of Monroe, NY, and Joseph and Sara Capezza, of Chester, NY, delivered the first babies of 2023 at St. Anthony Community Hospital, in Warwick, on January 1 .

Baby girl Faith Eileen Kis was born at 7:07 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long.

Baby girl Kinsley Capezza was born at 10:12 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20.25 inches long.