Trombone takes sixth grader to new places

Warwick Valley Middle School trombone player Macklin Tomlinson isn’t afraid of a challenge, even if it involves some extra time and effort to learn some additional songs.

This past Saturday, he played a concert with the Hudson Valley Honors 6th Grade Band, which provides an opportunity for the most outstanding wind and percussion students from schools in Dutchess, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties to rehearse and perform a challenging repertoire together.

“Macklin takes initiative and is always ready for a challenge,” WVMS music teacher Ashley Head said. “He has a strong work ethic that shows through in his trombone playing. He comes to class with a smile and is always ready to take on new projects.”

Macklin found out about the chance to play in the honors band in a letter from the band director over the summer. He rehearsed with the group every Wednesday since Aug. 31.

On Saturday, the Honors Band played three songs before a large audience in the auditorium at Monroe-Woodbury High School.

“The concert was great,” Macklin said. “It was all the best kids from all the best schools. I’m very glad I did this.”

The Honors Band opportunity came after Macklin performed in a New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) solo festival last spring. He and Stella Muehlbauer (clarinet) were the only two WVMS students in the 6th Grade Honors band.

“I was leaving from lessons one day and Ms. Head called me back in and asked me if I wanted to try this thing called NYSSMA,” said Macklin, who had to learn and perform a song, do three scales and a sight-reading piece. “She explained what it was and I said, ‘Sure, I’ll give it a shot.’ It was fun and I actually got a pretty decent score.”

Macklin decided to play the trombone for a few reasons.

“One of my friends was playing trombone, and I also just wanted to play a big instrument,” Macklin said. “I’m very glad I picked the trombone. It’s like the base of the band. Other than percussion, it keeps the beat, the tempo and the harmony.”

At WVMS, Macklin also sings with the chorus and is a member of the Ukulele Club.

“Ukulele Club is always fun,” Macklin said. “A bunch of my friends are in the club, so I get to hang out with them. The ukulele is also really easy to pick and really fun to play.”

Outside of school, he plays Little League baseball and travel baseball with the Black Dirt Barnstormers and competes on the gymnastics team at Kennett School of Gymnastics, where he practices three times a week.

“Mac has demonstrated motivation and interest in music since the first day I met him,” Ms. Head said. “Mac is energetic and organized in class. He is always friendly to his classmates and works well with the whole group, supporting and encouraging others.”