Tree planting as affirmation of Warwick commitment to natural environment

Five Tupelo trees were ceremoniously planted in Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday morning, October 27, thanks to a grant from the NYS Forestry Council, in conjunction with the Warwick Valley Gardeners. Members of the community, Warwick Tree Commissioners and students from Park Avenue’s Student Council joined Mayor Michael Newhard, in a short celebration. The students expressed their dedication to trees, poetry was shared and bells were rung to call the spirits of trees to attention. This tree planting was intended as an affirmation of the Town and Village of Warwick’s commitment to preserving and enhancing the beauty of Warwick’s natural environment.