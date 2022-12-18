Toys for all gathered by Small Things

For holiday celebrations, Small Things Inc is donating toys to community children.

With monies raised by the Warwick nonprofit, as well as donated by Eddie’s Roadhouse with the release of the restaurant’s “Giving Season” specialty beer collaboration, Small Things will be distributing over one thousand dollars in toys, games and books throughout the community. Gifts were purchased at Main Street Warwick family businesses Frazzleberries Country Store and Zayda’s Toy Emporium; both shops also donated to the collection. Toys were also donated by patrons of Small Things’ Trucks N Trees holiday event. The gifts will be distributed through the Florida Community Food Pantry, Fearless Hudson Valley and Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus Council #4952.

“I’m simply overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of our friends and donors, supporters and local businesses,” said Tracy Gregoire, Small Things founder.

Small Things Inc is a registered 501c3 nonprofit, sharing kindness through community-supported giving. To learn more, visit www.smallthingsinc.org and follow the nonprofit @smallthingsinc10990.