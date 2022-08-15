x
Too Good To Toss community recycle event coming up

Warwick. This “town-wide swap” event will happen August 27-28, the return of an event that paused for the pandemic. Warwick residents can donate items on August 27. Anyone from anywhere can shop on August 28.

| 15 Aug 2022 | 01:26
    People eager to shop for free line up outside the basketball court, Stanley Deming Park
    A youngster found a football in the hundreds of items that were donated and sorted into shoppable departments. Bicycles are popular,too.
The first Too Good To Toss community swap, a non-profit, volunteer-run event that aims to keep useful, gently-used items out of landfills, was held in 2017. This free, town-wide swap grew year after year until it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Last year, organizers created a modified swap event. Many Warwick households displayed their Too Good To Toss items on their lawns for “shoppers” to take away.

This year the folks who also created the Repair Cafe return to the basketball court at Stanley Deming Park. On Saturday, August 27, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., residents of the hamlets, village and town of Warwick can donate items. On Sunday, August 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., anyone, no matter where they live, can shop for free. Donations must be clean, in good repair, with all working parts.

See list of unacceptable items here: http://www.wickhamworks.org/too-good-to-toss.html
Have Questions? Like to volunteer? Email TGTTvolunteercoordinator@gmail.com
Too Good To Toss is sponsored by Wickham Works.