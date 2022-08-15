Too Good To Toss community recycle event coming up

The first Too Good To Toss community swap, a non-profit, volunteer-run event that aims to keep useful, gently-used items out of landfills, was held in 2017. This free, town-wide swap grew year after year until it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Last year, organizers created a modified swap event. Many Warwick households displayed their Too Good To Toss items on their lawns for “shoppers” to take away.

This year the folks who also created the Repair Cafe return to the basketball court at Stanley Deming Park. On Saturday, August 27, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., residents of the hamlets, village and town of Warwick can donate items. On Sunday, August 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., anyone, no matter where they live, can shop for free. Donations must be clean, in good repair, with all working parts.