Thrift shop supporting free clothes bank celebrates nonprofit status and first Florida anniversary

Warwick Hope Chest Thrift Boutique is celebrating its first anniversary at its Florida, New York location, providing gently used and new clothing to the community. Run by volunteers, the store is also announcing their new affiliation as an independent 501c3 non-profit, which will be overseen by their board of directors under Shared Ministries of Hope, Inc.

Warwick Hope Chest, formerly located in Pine Island, was previously a successful community outreach of Vision Community Church, which has since been disbanded. The focus of the Thrift Shop is to support their Clothing Closet, which is a free clothing bank for community members in need. The executive board members are Mimi Fader, President; Rev. James Knol, Secretary; Laura Shanahan, Treasurer; Rev. Zachary Pearce and Liz Houlton.

Due to the success of the organization, they have been able to donate to many organizations in the Warwick area which include: Warwick Area Farmworkers Organization; Warwick Immigration Neighbors (WIN); Warwick Ecumenical Emergency Fund; Warwick Knights of Columbus Thanksgiving Dinner; Lions and Rotary Holiday Party for Children in need; and Local Refugee Funds.

“Our mission is to work with Warwick’s local organizations to provide all the help and support we can to clothe, feed, and welcome members of our community,” explained Mimi Fader, Pres. of the Board of Directors.