Three friends of the ‘70’s followed in play, “Vanities,” in November

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players will present Jack Heifner’s comedy-drama, “Vanities,” directed by Lori Crescenzo, for two weekends in November.
“Vanities” is a snapshot chronicle of the lives of three Texas girls that spans the turbulent ‘60s through the late ‘70s and explores how friendship changes over the years. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, November 5th at 7 p.m.; Sunday, November 6th at 2 p.m.; Friday, November 11th at 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 12th at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, November 13th at 2 p.m. .