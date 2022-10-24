Three friends of the ‘70’s followed in play, “Vanities,” in November

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players will present Jack Heifner’s comedy-drama, “Vanities,” directed by Lori Crescenzo, for two weekends in November. “Vanities” is a snapshot chronicle of the lives of three Texas girls that spans the turbulent ‘60s through the late ‘70s and explores how friendship changes over the years. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, November 5th at 7 p.m.; Sunday, November 6th at 2 p.m.; Friday, November 11th at 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 12th at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, November 13th at 2 p.m. .

All performances are at The Playhouse at Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, in Monroe, N.Y. Admission is $25 and includes, at the play’s conclusion, dessert of apple pie, ice cream, iced tea, and coffee. Reservations are suggested and seating is limited. Tickets may be obtained from www.AtThePlayhouse.org. For more information, call the Box Office at (845) 294-9465.

COVID-19 vaccination is not required for entry. Audience facemasks are optional.

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players, Inc. is an incorporated, non-profit organization that has been performing in the mid-Hudson since 1978.